Police hurt in car chase after man is attacked in Keady
A man has been taken to hospital by helicopter after he was assaulted in Keady, County Armagh.
The incident happened on Victoria Street at about 11:15 BST on Friday.
The alleged attacker, a man in his 30s, was pursued by police officers after he fled from the scene in a blue Ford Galaxy car.
He failed to stop for police and collided with one of their vehicles, subsequently injuring two officers.
He was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.