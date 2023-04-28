Aughnacloy: Family members named as A5 crash victims
The people who died in a crash near Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, have been named locally as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley.
They were killed on the A5 Tullyvar Road when their minibus collided with a lorry.
Four others in the minibus were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A special mass will be held in Aughnacloy on Friday night.
Strabane parish priest Fr Declan Boland said the family had been returning from their aunt's funeral in England when the collision happened.
"To hear that a brother and a sister and an aunt have been taken out so quickly in this tragic accident is really too hard to comprehend," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
He said the family are in "total disbelief" and the local community are trying to come to terms with the enormity of the "huge and unexpected" loss.
Fr Boland added the close-knit community in Strabane have come together to support the victim's families.
"The town has not been a stranger to tragedy before and we will come through it but having to face into the enormity of this horror is going to be very, very difficult."