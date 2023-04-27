Sawn-off shotgun found in woods 'may have been under control of UDA'
- Published
A firearm and a number of cartridges have been recovered by police from a woodland near Dervock in County Antrim.
Police said the weapon, which was found on Wednesday afternoon, has been examined by ammunition technical officers and is a sawn-off shotgun.
They said Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers are carrying out inquiries.
One line of inquiry is that the weapon may have been under the control of the North Antrim UDA.
Police said the weapon and ammunition will be subject to further forensic examination.
An extensive search of the woodland, which is accessible by the Conogher Road, has taken place, they added.
Officers have appealed for information and are keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area.