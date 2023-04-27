Rasharkin: Man in court charged with murder after pub death
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle in Rasharkin, County Antrim.
The 58-year-old died on Monday, eight days after he was found unconscious on the ground at the back of a pub in the village.
Malachy Crawford, 56, from Wallace Park in Rasharkin appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink on Thursday.
He spoke only to confirm he understood the murder charge.
A detective said he could connect the accused to the charge.
There was no application for bail and Mr Crawford was remanded into custody.
The case was adjourned until 3 May.