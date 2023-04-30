Belfast City Marathon: Thousands set to take part in race
Thousands of runners are set to take part in the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday.
The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race will take runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park.
It passes historic landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings at Stormont.
This year's race will be broadcast live in full online for the first time by BBC Northern Ireland.
Coverage begins at 08:45 BST on the BBC iPlayer and at the BBC Sport NI website on Sunday.
Commentary on the race will be provided by Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete Katie Kirk and BBC presenter Mark Simpson.
"Having been a marathon spectator as well as a competitor, I know it can be difficult to take in the whole event as it covers such a large area," he said.
"Thanks to the cameras at all the key points, viewers will be able to take in the entire Belfast marathon - in real time - for the very first time."
The marathon was first held in 1982 and last year marked its 40th anniversary.
It will begin at Prince of Wales Avenue at the Stormont Estate at 09:00 BST.
Roads on the marathon route will start to close wholly or partially from around 06:00 on Sunday until 16:00 approximately.
Police have advised road users to expect some disruption and to make use of diversionary routes.
Once all runners have passed points on the race route, the reopening of roads will begin.
A relay and wheelchair race will follow the same route as the marathon, and there is also an eight-mile (12.8km) walk.
This year around 4,500 runners are competing in the marathon and wheelchair race, and 9,000 in the relay.
Last year's men's marathon was won by Irish Olympian Paul Pollock, in a time of two hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds.
The Holywood man had to speed away from the finish line as his wife was expecting the couple's second child.
North Belfast's Gladys Ganiel won the women's race ahead of St Peter's Lurgan athlete, Gillian McCrory.