King Charles coronation: Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill accepts invite
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has accepted an invitation to attend the King's coronation.
She will attend along with party colleague Alex Maskey, who is the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Ms O'Neill said we are living "in a great time of change... a time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations".
King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on 6 May.
"I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion," Ms O'Neill added, saying she was committed to "building good relations between the people of these islands".
The republican party, which was the political wing of the Provisional IRA during the Troubles, has traditionally objected to the monarchy, particularly in relation to its role in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin MPs, for example, do not take their seats in Westminster partly because they are required to take an oath of allegiance to the head of the Royal Family.
However, the party's relationship to the monarchy changed dramatically in 2012 when then-leader Martin McGuinness famously shook the Queen's hand.
Sinn Féin became the biggest party at the Northern Ireland Assembly after an election last May, meaning Ms O'Neill is entitled to be first minister.
But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)'s refusal to join an executive prevented her from doing so.
Party colleague Alex Maskey was invited in his capacity as Speaker of the assembly and said he is pleased to attend the event.
He confirmed his attendance in a letter sent to assembly members at Stormont, telling them: "It has always been important for me, or indeed any Speaker, to conduct my responsibilities to represent the assembly in a way that is inclusive and respectful of all the identities and political traditions within it."
The assembly will also be formally represented at the coronation by chief executive Lesley Hogg.
During the coronation ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
It is a state occasion, which means the government controls the guest list.
In addition to the Royal Family, those invited will include the prime minister, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state, and other royals from around the world.
Eight hundred and fifty community representatives have been invited to the ceremony in recognition of their charitable contributions.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will also attend the coronation.
Irish president Michael D Higgins is also expected to be there, and become the first Irish head of state to attend the coronation of a British monarch.