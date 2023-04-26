Tobermore: Man dies at industrial site incident in County Londonderry
A man has died after an incident at an industrial site in Tobermore, County Londonderry.
Two appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the site at 01:31 BST.
They said the man died at the scene.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances of the man's death. It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.