Stormont Budget: Street light switch-off considered over £100m shortfall
- Published
Previously unthinkable decisions like turning off Northern Ireland's street lights are potentially on the table as a result of budgetary pressures.
The Department for Infrastructure is facing a significant funding shortfall of over £100m, BBC News NI understands.
It is responsible for water, transport, planning and management of the road network, which is worth £32bn.
Departments are facing cuts when Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris sets a Stormont budget.
Decisions have already been taken by the department to try to save money.
These include actions limiting road maintenance, flood management and staff recruitment.
Additionally, funding for some schemes such as community transport are only in place until June.
The bulk of the department's spending, 95%, is required by law. Therefore, only a limited number of discretionary areas can face cuts.
Schemes facing cuts
Discretionary areas include street lighting, the cost of which has more than quadrupled due to rising energy costs.
It is understood the department's budget allocation could mean funding for gritting and community transport is stopped.
There are concerns around the impact these decisions would have on things like road safety.
It could also mean having to look at public transport operator Translink and what bus or rail routes continue to be funded.
Decisions such as these would normally fall under the responsibility of a Stormont minister, as civil servants who are currently running Northern Ireland do not have the legal power to do so.
Unlike some other government departments, such as health and education, which have been more protected in recent years, many of these problems are a result of underinvestment since 2014.