Kingsmills PS closure decision 'devastating to the whole community'
A decision by the Department of Education (DE) to close Kingsmills Primary School is "devastating to the whole community".
That is according to a parent of pupils at the rural County Armagh school.
The department's permanent secretary has approved an Education Authority (EA) plan to close the school on 31 August 2023.
That is despite only three out of 127 responses to an initial consultation on the school's future backing closure.
Parents in the County Armagh village had previously warned that closing the school would mean "losing the heart of the community".
There has been a school there for 150 years.
But the Education Authority proposed that the school close due to a falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.
The DE's permanent secretary, Mark Browne, has now approved the plan to close the school.
In his comments explaining the decision, Mr Browne said that he had "carefully considered all the information, evidence and views presented".
"The closure of any school is a particularly difficult decision and I acknowledge the strength of feeling expressed in support of the school by the local school community," he added.
"However, sustainability must be the platform for the delivery of a high-quality education for the children.
"It is clear to me that Kingsmills PS is not sustainable and the evidence presented to me provides no confidence that it can achieve a sustainable position in the future.
"I am therefore of the opinion that continuation would represent an inefficient use of public funds and that discontinuation is ultimately in the best educational interests of local children and I therefore approve the proposal."
'Absolutely heartbroken'
But Liz Birch, who has two boys currently at the school, told BBC News NI that the decision was "devastating".
"I don't know how to tell my children - they will be absolutely heartbroken" she said.
"It's such a sad decision and a real blow to our community.
"Our children could potentially split up and go to different schools away from their friends.
"They will struggle in a larger classroom with more children.
"What are the long-term effects on our children?"
Ms Birch said she had also applied for her youngest child to start reception class in the school later this year "as Kingsmills is one of the few schools with provision in the area".
"I don't know what to do now - I'm left in limbo."
Other parents of pupils and members of the community overwhelmingly opposed the closure during a consultation on the plans.
The board of governors said that closing the school would be a "crime", which "would leave the whole community much, much poorer".
The Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) also said that closing the school would have "a detrimental effect on the immediate and wider community, particularly in relation to the Shared Education work and community cohesion".
The pupils at Kingsmills PS have worked closely with a Catholic primary in nearby Whitecross as part of a shared-education programme.
The Education Authority has previously said there are too many small and "unsustainable" rural schools in Northern Ireland.
But a study from Queen's University Belfast said that small schools were important to rural communities.
It also said they had many strengths, including a strong relationship with the local community and low pupil-to-teacher ratios.