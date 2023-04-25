Warrenpoint: Controlled explosion after WW2 mortar found
A controlled explosion has been carried out on a World War Two mortar found in Warrenpoint, County Down.
Police received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered in the Seafields area at about 15:20 BST on Tuesday.
Ammunition Technical Officers attended and residents were moved from their homes.
It was confirmed that the object was an unexploded WW2 "long range mortar" and a controlled explosion was carried out.
Police said the security alert had ended and residents have now returned to their homes.
Earlier this month a controlled explosion was carried out after a device believed to be a WW2 mortar was found in Newcastle, County Down.
It was discovered by a member of the public in the Trassey Road area on 10 April.
Police said the object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.