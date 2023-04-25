Equity: Actors union says it will fight cuts to NI arts
A union for performers and actors in Northern Ireland has said it will "fight to resist" budget cuts imposed on the arts.
Earlier this month arts organisations were told their annual funding available from the Arts Council could be cut by 10%.
But the Equity union, which represents those working in the arts, said it would push back against any cuts.
Alice Adams Lemon from Equity said arts needed "more investment, not less".
'Cuts hit culture'
Speaking at a protest in Belfast, she said: "No government minister has signed this off but the effects are already being felt and that is why we are here.
"Even before the cuts, effective organisations have been dealing with increased costs - high rates of inflation mean less available budget.
"Cuts hit culture, cuts hit communities."
Local actors Adrian Dunbar and Ian McElhinney provided video messages during the rally, criticising any plans to impose cuts on the arts sector.
Mr McElhinney, who has starred in Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, said the "arts are vital but government here in NI does not seem to understand that".
Co Fermanagh actor Mr Dunbar, star of Line of Duty, pledged his support for those fighting against potential cuts.
West End star, Belfast-born Rachel Tucker, also addressed the rally and said proposals for cuts "made her blood boil".
She said: "I'm just so furious, the generation below me will not get what I received growing up and took for granted as a child, being taught by the best in our business for singing and dancing."