Patsy Kelly: Murdered councillor's family to get 'collusion' answers
Findings of an investigation into the 1974 murder of a nationalist politician in Northern Ireland are to be published by the police ombudsman later.
It follows a complaint by the family of murdered councillor Patrick 'Patsy' Kelly, 33, whose body was recovered from a County Fermanagh lake almost three weeks after he went missing.
He had been shot six times.
No-one has ever been convicted of the murder. His family have long believed he was killed by members of the Army.
Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson's report will address concerns raised by the family about the original Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) investigation, including allegations of collusion.
The father-of-five's family are convinced that members the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) were responsible for the murder and that the police did not conduct a proper investigation because of this.
Mr Kelly went missing after locking up a bar in Trillick, County Tyrone, on 24 July 1974.
His body was found on 10 August 1974, weighed down in Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, about 20 miles away.
Mr Kelly's family will meet Mrs Anderson on Wednesday morning before her findings are made public.
It is understood her report may run to about 100 pages.