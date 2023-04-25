Portadown theme park fitter Deluxe Group to create 30 new jobs
- Published
A Portadown based fit-out company has announced a £1.5m expansion and the creation of 30 jobs.
The Deluxe Group employs 180 people and works in themed entertainment sectors such as hospitality, cruise ship and theme parks.
It will also be opening a base in Orlando, Florida, after securing more than $40m (£32m) of exports to the US.
It has worked on attractions including the Game of Thrones Tour in Banbridge and Jurassic World in Orlando.
The expansion plans include a new 40,000-sq-ft base near Belfast International Airport, as well as new facilities in Portadown which will increase its capacity by 100%.
Colm O'Farrell, The Deluxe Group's executive chairman, said the firm had seen solid growth in its joinery division.
"The growth of the emerging experience economy is driving unprecedented international demand for our specialist skills in design and prefabrication of themed attractions," he said.
"People might be surprised that some of the world's most exciting attractions are being built here."
Steve Harper of Invest NI, which helped in the company's growth, said winning new export business of this scale takes vision and investment.