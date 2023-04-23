Newtownards arson attack may be linked to drugs feud
- Published
An arson attack in Newtownards could be linked to an ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs, police say.
Shortly after 01:20 BST on Sunday, police received a report that a van had been smashed and set alight in Upper Greenwell Street.
They are investigating a possible link to a feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The latest incident follows a petrol bomb attack in Ballywalter on Friday.
Last week, approximately 25 cars were badly damaged after they were set on fire in a business park in Newtownards in County Down.
That attack also was linked to the ongoing feud.