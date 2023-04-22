County Down: Four house break-ins may be connected, say police
Police are appealing for information about a series of burglaries in County Down which, they believe, may be linked.
Four properties were targeted in Castlewellan, Bryansford, Kilcoo and Ballinaskea on Friday.
A house was broken into on Wild Forest Lane, Castlewellan, between 12:00 BST and 13:00. It is not clear if anything was taken.
Money was then stolen from a house on Hilltown Road, Bryansford.
That happened shortly before 12.30.
Police say that between 11:00 and 15:20, a house on the Ballynafoy Road in Ballinaskea was burgled. A watch was reported to have been stolen.
Then, at 20:30 a man living on the Tullyree Road in Kilcoo, reported that the front door of his house had been forced open some time earlier that day. He said intruders had ransacked two bedrooms.
Nothing is believed to have been taken.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in any of those areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them.