Catholics and Protestants in NI workforce almost 50:50
The number of Catholic and Protestant workers in Northern Ireland is almost equal, a new report has revealed.
An Equality Commission study for 2021 showed that 43.5% of the workforce was Protestant, 43.4%, was Catholic and 13.1% were "non-determined".
The statistics are based on a total monitored workforce of 564,296.
The commission's chief said that fair employment legislation, laid down 32 years ago, was responsible for driving change.
"Northern Ireland's workforce composition as shown in this report is very different to what we saw 30 years ago," said Geraldine McGahey.
"The Fair Employment legislation was responsible for driving that change, and for proving that legal enforcement of rights could work."
The Fair Employment and Treatment Northern Ireland Order bans discrimination on the grounds of religious belief.
Ms McGahey said the law had helped pave the way for the Good Friday Agreement.
The number of people from a Catholic background and those listed as "non-determined" in the workforce has increased since the commission's last report for 2020 was published.
It showed 44.3% was Protestant, 43.9% was Catholic and was 11.8% was non-determined.
The term is used "where a community background is neither stated nor can reasonably be determined".
Geraldine McGahey said that the changing dynamics of society in NI meant reform of fair employment legislation was now needed.
"Any new legislation should build on the unique and highly successful fair employment provisions.
"It should be seen as a chance to strengthen and enhance the laws that have worked so well to make our workplaces less divided, more inclusive, and more accepting of difference," she said.
The 2021 report shows the breakdown of the monitored workforce in Northern Ireland by community background.
It uses data provided to the commission by private and public sector employers based on their workforces in 2021.
Of the 564,296 workforce:
- Some 245,419 (43.5%) were Protestant
- Some 245,070 (43.4%) were Catholic
- Some 73,807 (13.1%) were non-determined
- Women made up 52.4% of the monitored workforce
It also showed that for the 13th consecutive year, the Catholic community (52.8%) comprised a greater proportion of applicants than the Protestant community (47.2%).
In every year since 2006, members of the Catholic community (52.7%) comprised a greater proportion of appointees than did the Protestant community (47.3%).
The monitoring report noted that the overall picture for 2021 is subject to the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There is an estimated under-reporting of approximately 1,700 employees.