Thomas McKenna: Ex-GAA official jailed for Crossmaglen sex abuse
A former GAA club treasurer has been jailed for 16 years after pleading guilty to a campaign of sex abuse that spanned three decades.
Thomas McKenna admitted to 162 offences against 23 male victims, aged between 12 and 26.
The abuse took place at various locations in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, including at the local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club.
The 62-year-old will serve a further seven years on licence after release.
The offences he admitted included indecent assaults, voyeurism and taking an indecent image of a child.
The judge said McKenna targeted boys and young men, grooming and manipulating them to the point where they felt "totally powerless".
'Danger to the public'
She said the psychological damage inflicted on the victims had been "immeasurable" and she acknowledged that no sentence the court could impose would repair that damage.
"The sheer scale and duration elevates this case to an unprecedented level," the judge told McKenna.
"There is no question that you pose a danger to the public and to young men in particular."
She referenced the fact that Crossmaglen was a small community and Crossmaglen Rangers GAA Club was the "bedrock" of the village.
McKenna was a trusted member of that community - he was the local postman, he worked in Crossmaglen Credit Union and volunteered with the GAA club for decades, she said.
The judge added he used his positions of trust to find "opportunities for abuse", grooming young players and befriending parents in order to gain access to their children.
The abuse began in 1988 and continued right up until McKenna was arrested in 2018.
Many of the young victims were secretly filmed by the defendant when they were either naked or partially clothed.
Following his arrest in 2018, the High Court heard that police had found more than 50,000 photos and video clips stored on McKenna's recording devices.
'Chilling'
Passing sentence, the judge said she had to taken into account McKenna's guilty pleas and the fact that this had spared his victims from having to give evidence in public.
However, she acknowledged the defendant only admitted many of the more serious offences shortly before the first trial was due to begin, so many of his victims had the anxiety of a public trial hanging over of them for a long time.
McKenna also denied the offences during his first police interview, accusing his victims of lying about the abuse.
The judge added that he had claimed some of his crimes were "innocent horseplay" that had been misinterpreted.
She referred to probation reports that showed that sexual abuse was "engrained" in all parts of McKenna's life.
The judge said found his attitude to his young victims "chilling".
"If it worked out fine, if not go one to the next one," the judge said, quoting from McKenna own words, described how he approached potential victims.
Victims 'immensely proud'
McKenna's victims released an emotive joint statement following Friday's sentencing hearing.
"While there were many difficult days as we relived the crimes committed against us, we as a group are immensely proud of the strength, dignity and unity we've displayed throughout this process to get the justice we deserve and ensure that the pain and suffering inflicted upon us will not be felt by another generation in our community," they wrote.
"We urge anyone else who has suffered similarly to take confidence from our journey and to reach out to the relevant authorities."
The victims also thanked the judge for the sentence, and their families and the Crossmaglen Rangers community for their support.
Det Ch Insp Kerry Brennan said McKenna was a respected and influential member of the Crossmaglen community, who used his positions of trust to gain access to young males to carry out a litany of abuse.
"Predators of this type are incredibly manipulative, and invest a lot of time building trust and embedding themselves within communities to carry out their offending under the radar.
She praised the victims for having the "huge courage to speak out and break the cycle of abuse".
The officer encouraged anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.
"Please don't suffer in silence fearing you won't be believed," she said. "We will listen to you and we will act."