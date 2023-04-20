John Caldwell: Detective shot in dissident republican attack leaves hospital
- Published
A senior detective who was shot at a sports complex in County Tyrone in February has been released from hospital, police confirmed.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
On Thursday, the PSNI said he had been discharged to continue his recovery.
"We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time," a spokesperson said.
A total of 15 people have been detained during the investigation into the attack.
Police have previously said they were "working relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice".
DCI Caldwell was attacked while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
The shooting, which occurred in front of school children, has been widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland.
He is one of the best-known detectives in the PSNI, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.
'We can't go back'
Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital.
Speaking at an event to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday, the prime minister described the officer as a man who had "dedicated himself" to peace-building.
"A policeman, a father, a husband, a children's football coach - DCI John Caldwell," Mr Sunak said.
"We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me: 'We can't go back'."