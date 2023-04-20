John Caldwell: Detective shot in dissident republican attack leaves hospital
- Published
A senior detective who was shot at a sports complex in County Tyrone has been discharged from hospital, police confirmed.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh. on 22 February.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
On Thursday, the PSNI said he had left hospital to continue his recovery.
"We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time," a spokesperson said.
A total of 15 people have been detained during the investigation into the attack.
Police have previously said they were "working relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice".
DCI Caldwell was attacked while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
The shooting, which occurred in front of school children, has been widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland.
'We can't go back'
Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital.
Speaking at an event to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday, the prime minister described the officer as a man who had "dedicated himself" to peace-building.
"A policeman, a father, a husband, a children's football coach - DCI John Caldwell," Mr Sunak said.
"We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me: 'We can't go back'."
Eight weeks ago, John Caldwell's life was on a knife edge.
Shot a number of times at close quarters, police commanders had feared the worst.
As Chief Constable Simon Byrne held a press conference the day after the attack, Mr Caldwell was undergoing further surgery, amid speculation of a setback or complications.
For weeks, his condition remained unchanged at critical.
But lately came news of a move out of intensive care, which coincided with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving a meeting with President Biden in Belfast to visit him in Londonderry.
His release from hospital will be news welcomed both inside and outside the PSNI.
Who is John Caldwell?
Det Ch Insp Caldwell, who has been a police officer for 26 years and is from County Tyrone, is one of the best-known detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
He has led high-profile inquiries into murders, organised crime and dissident republicans.
BBC News NI understands Mr Caldwell had received a number of threats in the past and was aware his investigations relating to dissident republican attacks - including the killing of Lyra McKee in 2019 - made him a high-profile target.
Mr Caldwell had also investigated the murder of police officer Ronan Kerr near Omagh in 2011.
Read more: Who is the detective shot in Omagh attack?