Urology inquiry: Consultant felt 'demoralised' over work concerns
- Published
The former consultant at the centre of Northern Ireland's inquiry into urology services has said he felt "despondent and demoralised" when concerns about his work were raised.
The inquiry is examining the Southern Health Trust's handling of urology services prior to May 2020.
It is closely examining the work of former consultant Aidan O'Brien.
He told the inquiry that after concerns about his work were raised in a meeting, he was offered no support.
Mr O'Brien also appeared at the inquiry on Wednesday, where he said the urology service was never properly established at the trust.
'Left on my own'
Now retired, the former consultant held various senior roles for almost 28 years.
Previously the inquiry heard that more than 1,000 patients' records were recalled - with hundreds having received suboptimal care.
Among the issues related to Mr O'Brien over the last two days at the inquiry was a list of 253 untriaged letters dating back to December 2014. However, he claimed there was a lack of solutions or assistance.
"I was so despondent, so demoralised and I didn't even speak to my family about it… I felt I was being left on my own to cope with these concerns," he told the inquiry.
Speaking at the inquiry on Thursday, Martin Wolfe KC said it was agreed by the oversight committee that there was a "strong possibility" that Mr O'Brien's administrative practices led to patients coming to harm.
Mr O'Brien told the inquiry that he was able to reduce some of his review backlog by "around 72 or 74" patients but more came in after that.
It was put to him by Mr Wolfe that the trust had asked for assurances that none of those in his list were cancer surveillance or clinically urgent patients. But when asked if he was able to provide that information for the trust, Mr O'Brien said "no."
He said he could not provide such assurances because it was "entirely unreasonable" to undertake a validation exercise to relieve the trust of its anxieties, due to his workload.
'I worked harder than ever before'
It was also put to Mr O'Brien that the trust had given direction to produce a plan to address these aspects of his practice.
When asked if he had "put his head in the sand" due to other work commitments he refuted the notion.
"I tried to do all of that, I have carried the burden of concern and anxiety about patient management and outcomes on all fronts since I was appointed there in 1992.
"To the best of my ability, I did spring into life and I worked harder than ever before."
The inquiry was established in March 2021 by then-health minister Robin Swann to review the trust's handling of urology services prior to May 2020.
Urology is a part of health care that deals with diseases of the male and female urinary tract.
The inquiry continues.