Ramadan: Belfast man volunteering in Dubai tells of 'wealth disparity'
- Published
A Belfast teacher living in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been volunteering in a migrant worker camp in Dubai after he said he saw a "wealth disparity".
Aodhan Benson moved from Northern Ireland to Dubai two years ago.
This year, during the month of Ramadan, he has been volunteering at migrant worker camps to distribute iftar meals to Muslim workers.
During Ramadan Muslims do not eat or drink during daylight hours in a practice called fasting.
After the sun sets, they break their fast with a meal known as an iftar, which is often a large community event.
Mr Benson said that while the "glitz and glamour" of Dubai exists there was another side of the UAE that had surprised him.
"You see the wealth-poverty difference a lot more here than you would back in the UK," he said.
"Just seeing these people that have nothing or very little, it doesn't really make you feel comfortable all the time.
"I was really taken aback by how many people you see doing construction work all times of the day, throughout the heat, no matter what weather condition."
He said the experience of volunteering had been grounding.
"We make sure that each individual receives the meal in time to break their fast before they go and pray," he said.
"We hand out the food, the drinks and the fruit and extra donations of essentials that they may need, like oil and sugar."
"It was a really nice way to experience how people less fortunate than you live."
Hundreds of thousands of iftar meals are distributed in the migrant worker camps of UAE during the Islamic holy month.
The demand can be overwhelming, according to Mr Benson.
"We had to stop because there was a concern there was going to be a crush, with people pushing and shoving," he said.
For Muslims, Ramadan is seen as a time to help others in need.
Mr Benson noted how the charitability he has seen had affected him.
"A lot of people want to go out and help the workers and they want to provide support," he added.
"People keep bottles of water at their front door and that's to give to people who are not always just construction workers but delivery drivers."
Whilst Mr Benson said he has struggled at times with the "conservative society" outside of what he described as the holiday resort of Dubai's inner-city, he said overall it has been a positive experience.
"I've really enjoyed learning about the traditions and the cultures of the UAE, as well as the religion of Islam," he said.
"I know more about a religion that isn't always painted very positively."