Gavin Coyle: Man pleads guilty to PSNI car bomb terror charges
A man has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the attempted murder of a Catholic police officer in County Tyrone in 2008.
Gavin Coyle, 45, from Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh, appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.
He admitted to membership of the IRA and a fresh charge of providing a car knowing it would be used for the purposes of terrorism.
The officer was off-duty when a bomb exploded under his car.
It happened as he made his way to work at Spamount, near Castlederg on 12 May 2008.
He suffered serious leg injuries and was rescued by a member of the public who dragged him from the wreckage shortly before it burst into flames.
Gavin Coyle faces two other charges - of attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.
A prosecuting barrister told Judge Patricia Smyth that there would be no action at this stage in relation to those two charges, but that they were "not likely to trouble the court".
Gavin Coyle was granted bail and is to reappear before the court on 16 June for a plea hearing.