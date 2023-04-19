Coleraine stabbing: Woman arrested after man in his 40s injured
- Published
A man in his 40s has been stabbed in the upper body during an attack in County Londonderry.
It happened at about 18:15 BST in Westbourne Crescent on Tuesday in Coleraine.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) took the man to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
She remains in police custody at present, police said.