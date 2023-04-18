Unemployment rate in Northern Ireland below pre-pandemic level
- Published
The Northern Ireland unemployment rate has fallen below its immediate pre-pandemic level, the latest official data suggests.
The rate was 2.4% in the December to February quarter, just a fraction above the record low of 2.3%.
Other new data suggests the jobs market remains robust.
There was a statistically significant increase in the employment rate, up by 2.6 percentage points over the year to 71.9%.
The employment rate measures the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work.