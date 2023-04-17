Derry to London flight route switching to Heathrow
Flights between City of Derry Airport and London are being moved from Stanstead to Heathrow Airport, the operator Loganair has announced.
The government subsidises Derry to London flights under a public service obligation (PSO).
PSO air routes see the government support flights which would not be commercially viable without support.
A new PSO contract was announced last month at a cost of £1.1m by the UK government.
The contract sees the Department for Transport continue subsidising the route alongside the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland.
The new flight route is set to operate from 6 May from Heathrow's Terminal 2, pending UK government approval.
'A game-changer'
"The move to Heathrow truly is a game-changer for City of Derry's air links," said LoganAir chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
"Alongside improved ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the region."
Managing director at City of Derry Airport, Steve Frazer, said the proposed switch to London Heathrow from City of Derry Airport is "an exciting time for the airport".
"Not only will this provide direct connectivity to London's premier airport, it also creates a gateway to the world via one of the world's best international hubs.
"This will be a significant step for economic and strategic growth across the northwest, all from your convenient local airport."
The City of Derry to London PSO route has been in place since 2017 and was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
Loganair took over the route following the collapse of Flybmi, which had operated the flights since the PSO's launch.
The airport, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been beset by long-term funding issues.
In May 2021, the council had requested £15m from Stormont, spread over six years, to help maintain the commercial viability of the airport.
A report given to councillors at that time pointed out that this £15m would bring a potential saving of £3.5m per year for the council.