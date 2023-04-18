Police officers face prosecution over death scenes images
Two police officers are to be prosecuted for a range of offences including alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.
The move by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) follows evidence submitted in an investigation file by the Police Ombudsman for NI.
The officers are to be prosecuted for alleged misconduct in public office.
The file was submitted by the Police Ombudsman in connection with its Operation Warwick investigation.
The PPS said it followed a decision to "prosecute one individual for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network contrary to the Communications Act 2003 following the submission of a separate file by the PSNI".
It added that this person is "being prosecuted in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths".
That case is currently at hearing.
"Four families connected to one or both investigations after the death of a loved one in sudden circumstances have been informed of the outcome of their respective files by the PPS," a spokesperson added.
PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said the PPS "would continue to engage with the families involved as the two separate prosecutions progress".