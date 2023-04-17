William Walker admits attempted sexual communication with a child
- Published
A former Democratic Unionist Party councillor has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child.
William (Billy) Walker, 60, originally from Killyleagh but now with an address in Blackpool, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, via videolink on Monday.
The offence was committed between 10 and 15 February 2022.
He pleaded not guilty to a second similar charge.
Walker had served as a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor for some years, most recently on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
As a result of his admission to the first charge, Walker was placed on the sex offenders register.
The length of time he will spend on the register will be determined at a later date.
Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said he would review the case again on 3 May and Walker was granted continuing bail.