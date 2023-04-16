Larne: Man and woman charged after suspected cannabis found in van
- Published
Two people have been charged after suspected cannabis with a street value of £120,000 was found in a van.
The vehicle was searched at Larne harbour at about 22:25 BST on Saturday.
A 36-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 April.