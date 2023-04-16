Larne: Man and woman arrested after cannabis found in van
- Published
Two people have been arrested after cannabis with a street value of £120,000 was found in a van.
The vehicle was searched at Larne harbour at about 22:25 BST on Saturday.
A 36-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were detained on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
Police said they would continue to try to "break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs".
Police have appealed to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to contact them.