Michael Long threatened while canvassing in Belfast
- Published
The Alliance Party's Michael Long has been threatened in Belfast while canvassing for the forthcoming council elections.
The incident happened last Thursday in Carncaver Road and police are treating it as a hate crime.
Mr Long said he was approached by two men shouting abuse and telling him to leave the area.
"In my 22 years as an elected representative I have never faced with this level of intimidation," he said.
"I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process."
Mr Long, who is married to Alliance leader Naomi Long, said the incident would not deter him.
"I loathe that I had to leave the street. However, I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor," he said.
A police spokesperson said a man in his 50s had been threatened while distributing election material.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland council election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality," the spokesperson said.