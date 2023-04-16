Transgender-related protesters divided by police in Belfast

Police form a wall around protesters
Hundreds of people are attending the protests near the Donegall Quay

Police have been keeping two opposing groups apart at separate transgender-related events in Belfast city centre.

Hundreds of people have attended the events near Donegall Quay.

A Let Woman Speak rally was addressed by Kellie-Jay Keen who is known for her opposition to some transgender rights.

A counter-event by local LGBTQ+ groups and activists opposed to her views assembled nearby. A big police presence remained at the scene until both groups dispersed.

Women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen pictured during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast

Around the same time, at Writers' Square in another part of the city, organisers held an event to show support for "transgender, non-binary and other gender creative people".

