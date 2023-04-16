Transgender-related protesters divided by police in Belfast
Police have been keeping two opposing groups apart at separate transgender-related events in Belfast city centre.
Hundreds of people have attended the events near Donegall Quay.
A Let Woman Speak rally was addressed by Kellie-Jay Keen who is known for her opposition to some transgender rights.
A counter-event by local LGBTQ+ groups and activists opposed to her views assembled nearby. A big police presence remained at the scene until both groups dispersed.
Around the same time, at Writers' Square in another part of the city, organisers held an event to show support for "transgender, non-binary and other gender creative people".