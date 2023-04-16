Portadown: Teenage boy dies after being knocked down by car
- Published
A teenage boy has died after he was knocked down by a car in Portadown, County Armagh.
The collision involved a silver Skoda Superb and happened on the Moy Road shortly before 04:20 BST on Sunday.
Police and paramedics were sent to the scene and provided medical treatment but the teenager died at the roadside.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time.
The Moy Road has since re-opened.