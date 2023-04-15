Derry: Suspected petrol bomb thrown at police car
A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at a police patrol car in Londonderry.
The incident occurred in Shearwater Way at about 10:00 BST on Saturday when the officers were responding to a report in the area.
A man approached the back of the vehicle and ran towards the driver's door before throwing an object at the driver's side window.
The car was not damaged and no injuries have been reported.
Insp McLaughlin said: "What happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.
"It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."
The suspected attacker was described as being of slim build and being dressed in all black.
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to report it.