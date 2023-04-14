Dunfield: Residents want demolition over anti-social concerns
- Published
Residents living close to an unfinished housing development in Londonderry have renewed calls for its demolition.
The development at Dunfield Terrace was partially destroyed in a fire in the summer of 2022.
People living nearby have told BBC Radio Foyle they have concerns about anti-social behaviour.
The owners of the site were ordered to demolish the area by Derry City and Strabane District Council in November.
A spokesperson for the council said on Friday that the enforcement notice issued by the Environmental Health Department remains in place.
They said the council's planning department has commenced enforcement action, both in relation to the hoarding and the structures on the site.
Council officers have been liaising with the owners of the site, the spokesperson added, "to remind them of their responsibility to keep the site secure and their commitment to demolish the remaining structures".
BBC Radio Foyle has made attempts to contact the last known owners of the site.
The council told BBC News NI they could not disclose any information relating to the owners of the site during a live enforcement case.
Building work stopped at the Dunfield site more than three years ago.
Residents' spokesperson Felicity McCall said a crowd of young people had entered the site from where they "hurled half-bricks, concrete blocks, stones and bits of wood" at cars parked outside homes.
She said there is an onus now on council to enforce the site's demolition.
"We have been saying this for years, but it has become even more urgent," she said.
The police have asked anyone who witnessed the latest incident, which happened at about 20:00 BST on Thursday, to come forward.
A council spokesperson appealed to parents to be conscious of the whereabouts of young people and asked the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour or vandalism they witness to the police.
Ms McCall told BBC Radio Foyle that three cars were damaged and warned if someone had driven by at the time "it could have been lethal".
Previously, the residents' group held a series of protests at the site over concerns about anti-social behaviour.