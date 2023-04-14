Belfast: Almost £190,000 seized from man arrested in 2020
Almost £190,000 has been seized from a man arrested by police in north Belfast two and a half years ago.
A substantial amount of money was recovered when the 41-year-old was arrested in the West Bank Road area on 30 December 2020.
Following a proceeds of crime investigation, Laganside Magistrates' Court granted a forfeiture order of £189,416.72 in favour of the PSNI.
Police said some of the money would be used in local schemes and initiatives.
"Money laundering is often a critical enabler of organised criminality," Det Insp Dunne said.
"We believe that the majority of this money is derived from a range of criminal activity carried out by organised crime gangs.
"We, along with our partners, remain committed to robustly pursuing those who are involved in laundering criminally-derived money."