In Pictures: Joe Biden meets Michael D Higgins in Dublin
One ring for Ireland, a second for the United States, a third for his Irish ancestors and a fourth for peace.
President Biden managed to summarise the key themes of his visit to Ireland with four strikes of the peace bell at Áras an Uachtaráin - the Irish president's official residence in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.
The building, which bears a resemblance to the White House, has hosted many world figures, but few overseas leaders could challenge the occupant for how Irish they feel.
After the two men walked inside the small state reception room, where the media had been waiting on a tiered platform for two hours, it took more than two minutes for Mr Biden to script his note in the visitor book.
In one line, the president summed up why he had wanted to come.
"Your feet will bring you where your heart is," he wrote.
After saluting and inspecting members of the Irish Defence Forces, with the sun beaming down, the president listened to the anthems and greeted guests before heading inside for a private meeting with President Higgins.
They next emerged for the tree planting and the peace bell.
For a leader who loves sayings, however, there is one old adage which President Biden forgot - the one about working with animals.
In an unceremonious snub, President Higgins' young Bernese Mountain dog, Misneach, would not come when beckoned by Mr Biden, and then on their return to the building, sprinted past the American leader without even so much as an hello.
At every turn and with off-the-cuff remarks, Mr Biden told the media about his ancestry and made it clear that it was a core part of his identity.
He appeared relaxed in Dublin and made no secret of how pleased he was to be in Ireland, this time as president.
Expect those themes to be repeated with Thursday's remaining engagements, before they reach a new level with his welcome to County Mayo on Friday.
It is meant to be wheels up from then, but who knows?
President Biden told the American media at Áras an Uachtaráin he was having such a good time he could be tempted to stay.
