Belfast man to stand trial over alleged role in Simon Coveney bomb hoax
A judge has ordered that a Belfast businessman should stand trial for alleged involvement in a terrorist bomb hoax at an event attended by former Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney.
Mr Coveney was giving a peace-building talk in Belfast in March 2022 when there was a hoax bomb alert.
A van was hijacked, an item placed in the back and a workman threatened and ordered to drive it to the venue.
Darren Service, 42, of Ballysillan Road, appeared in court on Thursday.
He is accused of driving two gunmen to the hijacking scene.
Mr Service has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax in the vicinity of the Houben Centre at Holy Cross Church.
During the hearing, at Belfast Magistrates' Court, the accused confirmed he understood the allegations but declined to given evidence or call witnesses.
A lawyer for the defence did not contest there was a prima facie case and no bail application was made.
The judge said Mr Service would be returned for trial, with a date for arraignment to be made.
There was no bail application made and Mr Service was remanded into custody.