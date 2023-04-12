In pictures: Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

Joe Biden gives a speech at Ulster UniversityEPA

Large crowds gathered in Belfast to try and catch a glimpse of US President Joe Biden as he made a landmark visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden is on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president arrived in Belfast city centre late on Tuesday night after making the journey from the airport in his presidential motorcade.

On Wednesday he made a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast before meeting people in the audience, shaking their hands and taking selfies.

Pacemaker
People lined the streets in Belfast city centre
Pacemaker
Hundreds waited to see the presidential motorcade close to Belfast City Hall
Some, like Tiernan Lynch and his dad Michael, had planned to join the crowd
Others, like Nora and Chase from Boston, USA, made it to Belfast at the same time as the president purely by chance
EPA
It was an opportunity for some groups to protest
PA Media
Political messages for Joe Biden were left on Black Mountain, which overlooks Belfast
Reuters
Other messages were somewhat esoteric...
Pacemaker
A huge security operation was in place in the city
EPA
Several major roads were closed as a result of it
Anne Marshall (left) and Alison Savage were on a city break to Belfast and described the president's visit as "an historic day"
PA Media
Gabrielle Feenan, who introduced President Biden on stage at Ulster University, had to keep her starring role secret from family and friends
PA Media
People filled the balconies of the university to hear the president speak
Reuters
Joe Biden took to the stage early in the afternoon
Reuters
The president was only the second biggest celebrity in the room - Oscar winner James Martin nearly stole the show
Reuters
There were opportunities for a once-in-a-lifetime selfie
Pragya and Adanna, who managed to get a selfie with the president, said the day was an amazing experience
Pacemaker
After the speech President Biden was whisked away in his armoured limousine, affectionately known as The Beast
Pacemaker
He gave the people of Belfast a final thumbs-up before travelling to the Republic of Ireland for the remainder of his Irish tour

Related Topics