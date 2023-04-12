In pictures: Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland
- Published
Large crowds gathered in Belfast to try and catch a glimpse of US President Joe Biden as he made a landmark visit to Northern Ireland.
Mr Biden is on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
The president arrived in Belfast city centre late on Tuesday night after making the journey from the airport in his presidential motorcade.
On Wednesday he made a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast before meeting people in the audience, shaking their hands and taking selfies.