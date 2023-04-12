Londonderry cemetery pipe bombs evil, says priest
A Catholic priest has described the planting of four suspected pipe bombs inside the grounds of a cemetery in Londonderry as "evil".
Police believe the devices were to be used in a planned attack on officers after an illegal dissident republican parade in the city on Monday.
They were discovered at the City Cemetery early on Tuesday morning.
"I see this as just evil," Fr Michael Canny told BBC Radio Foyle.
"This is something planned for some time, these people obviously had planned to lure police in," he said.
Fr Canny said pipe and petrol bombs "don't just appear out of the sky".
Last week, police warned that street disorder could be used to draw them into a gun or bomb attack.
Monday's parade, marking the 1916 Easter Rising, ended at the cemetery.
It had involved a march through the Creggan area where youths threw petrol bombs at a police vehicle.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said Tuesday's discovery was "a sinister and worrying development".
During the public safety operation on Tuesday police said "officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles".
Fr Canny said the dissident republican Easter parade in the city has become an "annual commemoration of disrespect for the dead, an occasion to bring the Creggan area into disrepute in the national media".
"Their actions on Monday, and on previous Easter Mondays have not done one thing, hasn't helped one iota, to achieve their cause of a united Ireland, which they tell us is their aim in life".
Most of those seen throwing petrol bombs at police appeared to be under the age of 16, he said.
That, Fr Canny added, "is a manipulation of children, which in my opinion is something very serious".
Fr Canny said previous efforts by clergy to engage in dialogue with dissident republicans had been challenging.
He said, however, there is still a need to "attempt to speak to them, to negotiate with them".
Any dialogue, he added, "needed to inform them that what they are doing is only inflicting damage on their own community and not advancing their cause one iota".
'Desecration of graves'
Meanwhile, the partner of Lyra McKee, Sara Canning, described the discovery of the devices as "horrific and disturbing".
Ms McKee, who was 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan estate in Derry on 18 April 2019.
"It could have ended up in the destruction and desecration of graves. There are so many layers to this, it is not just 'Easter parade gone wrong'. It is actually really disturbing," Ms Canning said.
It is difficult to fathom why those responsible might think they had any support for their actions, she added.
"I don't understand why they think the Derry public might support this. This is not something the people of Derry can get behind," she said.