Stakeknife: Alleged Army agent in IRA Freddie Scappaticci dies
- Published
Related Topics
The man suspected of once being the army's top agent within the IRA, Freddie Scappaticci, has died.
Mr Scappaticci had always denied he was the agent known as Stakeknife.
The activities of the agent have been the subject of a long-running investigation by the retired chief constable of Bedfordshire, Jon Boutcher.
Mr Boutcher was in the process of preparing a report on his investigation.
Mr Scappaticci, who was in his 70s, left Northern Ireland in 2003 after several media organisations alleged he had been working for the Army while he was the head of the IRA's internal security unit.
It was responsible for identifying suspected informers, many of whom were murdered by the IRA after being kidnapped and tortured.