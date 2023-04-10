Strabane: Two charged after men with axe smash into flat
Two men have been charged after an apartment was broken into and damaged during an hour-long standoff with the police on Easter Sunday morning.
Police said that two men armed with an axe smashed their way into the flat on Main Street in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The building was damaged and objects were thrown from the windows at police officers during the incident.
The two men, aged 26 and 36, are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The 26-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, assault on police, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage and criminal damage.
The 36-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, assault on police and criminal damage.