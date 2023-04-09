Good Friday Agreement: Rishi Sunak calls on Stormont return ahead of Joe Biden visit

When Northern Ireland was created in 1921, it remained part of the UK when the rest of Ireland became an independent state. This created a split in the population between unionists, who wish to see Northern Ireland stay within the UK; and nationalists, who want it to become part of the Republic of Ireland. From the late 1960s until 1998 - a period known as the Troubles - thousands of people were killed and injured as violence flared between the two sides.