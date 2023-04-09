Easter Sunday: Masked colour party at west Belfast parade
Police are investigating a masked colour party which led an Easter Rising parade in west Belfast on Sunday.
The Irish Republican Socialist Party organised the parade on the Falls Road.
Parade participants were issued with warnings and footage was gathered by police who will review it as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act.
Ass Ch Con Bobby Singleton said most parades in Northern Ireland were lawful and passed off without incident.
He added that as is normal procedure, a report on the parade will be sent to the Parades Commission.