Newcastle: Controlled blast after suspected WW2 mortar found
- Published
Related Topics
A controlled explosion has been carried out after a device believed to be a WW2 mortar was found in Newcastle, County Down, police have said.
It was discovered by a member of the public in the Trassey Road area at about 15.15 BST on Monday.
Police said the object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.
Cordons were in place while ammunition technical officers made the explosive safe.
PSNI Insp Weatherald thanked local residents for their patience.
"We would also like to remind people walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across anything of this nature to always report these suspicious devices and never touch the item," he said.