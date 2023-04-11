NI weather: Met office warning as wind and rain forecast
- Published
Wind and rain warnings have been issued ahead of very unsettled weather heading towards Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Heavy rain could lead to difficult travel conditions with surface spray and flooding on some roads.
The Met Office said between 20-30mm of rain are expected over a few hours, with up to 40mm possible over higher ground.
The rain warning comes into place at 15:00 BST on Tuesday and lasts until midnight.
Strong winds will follow on Wednesday which could lead to further disruption, with gusts up to 100 km/h (60mph) along the north coast.
Possible travel disruption
Gusts inland are expected to reach speeds up to 80 km/h (50mph) at times as the winds strengthen late morning and the early afternoon.
As well as possible travel disruption coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.
A Met Office warning for wind lasts from 11:00 on Wednesday until 20:00.
A number of weather warnings have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland.
Ten counties along the south and east coast are under a wind warning from 15:00 on Tuesday until 21:00.
Met Éireann has warned of very strong winds which could cause disruption this afternoon and evening.
A number of wind warnings have been also issued across the whole country for much of the day on Wednesday.
Widespread gusts between 90-110 km/h are expected, with the strongest winds around coastal and exposed areas.