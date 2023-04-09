Strabane: Two arrested after axe-wielding men burgle flat
Two men have surrendered to armed police after using an axe to force their way into an apartment in County Tyrone.
The incident happened on Main Street in Strabane at about 07:30 BST on Sunday.
Communal areas of the building were damaged and items were thrown at police through the apartment windows, which were smashed.
A 26-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested and are receiving medical attention, said the police.
During the incident the police told other occupants of the building to keep their doors locked and stay away from windows for their own safety.
Ch Insp Luke Moyne described the incident as "frightening for local residents" on "what should have been a peaceful Easter Sunday morning".
"We are working hard to obtain a full picture of and establish a motive for the circumstances surrounding the crime," he added.
The 26-year-old man who was arrested is suspected of burglary, criminal damage, assault on police and breach of licence conditions.
The 36-year-old man who was arrested is suspected of burglary.