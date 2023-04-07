Aodhán Gillen: Newtownabbey crash victim 'a great player and person'
- Published
Police have said the man who died after being hit by a car on Tuesday in County Antrim was 22-year-old Dundela footballer Aodhán Gillen.
The crash happened at Scullions Road in Newtownabbey at about 07:40 BST.
Mr Gillen was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment but died on Thursday.
Dundela Football Club said he had a "caring nature" and his "friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club".
He had moved to the championship club in January from Carrick Rangers FC.
In a statement posted by the club on social media, he was described as quiet man, but when he got a ball at his feet he became a "different person".
"In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was," the statement continued.
'Great player and great person'
"Aodhán was a throw back to the golden days of out-and-out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature."
The club said it would be providing support for players and staff going forward.
Carrick Rangers said he was a popular figure at the club with exciting potential and a hard-working attitude.
Newington Football Club said he was "not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington".
"Aodhàn was a massive part of our club's recent successes," they added.