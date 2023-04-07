Good Friday Agreement: People and politicians mark signing of peace deal
- Published
A series of events will take place later to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
The deal ended 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles, which cost the lives of more than 3,500 people.
In Belfast the occasion will be marked by people forming a human peace wall.
People from the Falls and the Shankill areas will come together to form a line on Northumberland Street.
At 13:00 BST, everyone will be asked to be still for 25 seconds to mark the years that have passed since the agreement was signed.
Politicians who helped to negotiate the Good Friday Agreement and who were elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1998 will also take part in an event at Stormont.
Nearly 200 people have been invited by the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and those attending will include current assembly members and former politicians from across the parties.
There will be a series of speeches and a video message from Senator George Mitchell who chaired the talks that led to the 1998 agreement.
Members of the Women's Coalition are also holding an event to mark the 25th anniversary.
The group was founded in 1996 and in the 1998 assembly election Jane Morrice and Monica McWilliams both won seats.
Friday's event is being held in the Dinosaur Room of the Ulster Museum.
The group used a campaigning slogan "Wave goodbye to dinosaurs" and a BBC documentary about the group, which used the same title, was aired in 2017.
The actual date of the 25th anniversary is 10 April and it will be marked next week when President Joe Biden arrives for a visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
He is expected to open the new Ulster University campus in Belfast which cost £350m.
The president will address business leaders on his short stay in Belfast and have discussions with local politicians.
He is expected to leave Northern Ireland and travel to the Republic of Ireland later on 12 April.